SANADA has everything to be world champion, but will he ever reach the pinnacle?. At New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Dominion show, Los Ingobernables de Japon member Shingo Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada to become the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Takagi, of course, joined the group back in 2018 when he left Dragon Gate to be a member of the NJPW roster and to team with BUSHI in the Super Junior Tag League. The win was a major moment for Takagi, who many never knew if he’d become world champion or not. His prominence in the group also gained more value when EVIL turned on Tetsuya Naito to join Bullet Club.