RTM Subcommittee Upholds P&Z On Hiawatha Lane

Since 2018, Sussex County has a comprehensive plan that is the authoritative guide for all land development decisions by our P&Z Commission and any regulations related to zoning and land use. It has the force of law and unless a proposed development is consistent with it and any relevant regulations, the P&Z Commission and council are obligated to just say no. The plan contains land- use maps that are relevant to any land development proposal, which our courts have also deemed to have the force of law. The plan and maps identify growth and rural areas, and identify which land areas fall within the four levels - 1-4 - identified in the state’s Strategies for State Policies and Spending. Simply put, the state has identified where to put our state funds to promote growth, such as for new schools or roads, or to maintain rural and coastal areas or protected lands. Needless to say, the rural, coastal and protected areas of the state are the very reason why it is a desirable place to live or to take holiday.