An Engineer Built Redwing from THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

With every addition to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the audience is exposed to new areas that pay homage to the original comics while still bringing in new ideas. For The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, costume designer Michael Crow was tasked with crafting the look for one such area, Madripoor. Although Madripoor is an island located in southeast Asia, the style and culture have more than just Asian influences. “The general idea was to create something that didn’t have a specific time or a specific place to it,” says Crow.