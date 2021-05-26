An Engineer Built Redwing from THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER
If you’ve seen Disney+‘s miniseries, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, you know the former Marvel superhero has a sweet propulsive wingsuit. But while the Falcon flies flawlessly with his winged jetpack, the same type of gadget in real life is not yet feasible. (At least as far as the government has revealed.) Now, however, engineer and YouTuber JLaservideo is taking a stab at the Falcon’s wingsuit. Starting with its drone, Redwing.nerdist.com