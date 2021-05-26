Fortnite Season 6 Leaks Reveal Brand New Skins

Fortnite skins, as they’re prone to do, have leaked ahead of their arrival with four new cosmetics revealed ahead of time. The skins were unearthed from the game’s files following the latest update and consist of four different designs that couldn’t be more different from one another. Prices have not yet been announced for the skins nor have release dates, however, so we’ll have to wait until they show up in the Item Shop to see when they’ll be available and for how much.