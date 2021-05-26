Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Season 6 Leaks Reveal Brand New Skins

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite skins, as they’re prone to do, have leaked ahead of their arrival with four new cosmetics revealed ahead of time. The skins were unearthed from the game’s files following the latest update and consist of four different designs that couldn’t be more different from one another. Prices have not yet been announced for the skins nor have release dates, however, so we’ll have to wait until they show up in the Item Shop to see when they’ll be available and for how much.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Marvel#Cosmetics#The Item Shop#Fortnite Skins#Fortnite Leaker Hypex#Skin Leaks#Reveal#In Game Images#Designs#Leaked Files#Brand#Particles#Alien Abduction Feature#The Game#Release Dates#Wall E#Flames
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

New Horizon Forbidden West Screenshots Are As Colorful As They Are Beautiful

Sony has released some brand new Horizon Forbidden West screenshots on the PlayStation Blog after showcasing 14 minutes of gameplay during today’s State of Play. These new screenshots give us a look at the scenes which were in the gameplay demo but perfectly framed. The game is shaping up nicely and the gameplay demo stunned us. You can read our full thoughts on it here and also see the new gameplay enhancements Guerrilla showed off.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Fortnite Mistborn Crossover Released

Fortnite is collaborating with popular fantasy author, Brandon Sanderson, to add the Mistborn series of books to the island, with a Kelsier skin out now in the Item Shop. Kelsier, one of the series' main characters, is currently available in the Item Shop as the "Kelsier Outfit" for their character in-game. Along with the skin, there is a Kelsier-themed loading screen, "Hemalurgic Spikes" back bling, and "Volcanic Glass Daggers" pickaxe to couple with the survivor of Hathsin.
Video GamesPosted by
IBTimes

Epic Games Store's Second 'Mystery Game' Revealed In New Leak

"Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration" might be next. Epic Games Store has begun a series of weekly free game downloads to celebrate its Epic Mega Sale. To kick off the special promo, it is giving away "NBA 2K21" as its first mystery game and fans can download it for free until May 27. According to a recent leak, the next mystery game would be "Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration."
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Niantic has revealed Pokemon Go Fest 2021 details – and they look quite promising

New details on Pokemon Go’s next Go Fest have been released, and there is cause for excitement. While we’re already seeing that, once again, players who may not be able to leave their homes due to COVID may get shafted, and there’s a hint that there may be some more sponsorship shenanigans. The raid pokemon could be highly sought after ‘mon, or stay-at-home players may receive benefits only if they’re accessing the game through the event’s sponsor, Google. We don’t know.
Video GamesComicBook

Rainbow Six Siege Leak Reveals New Resident Evil Skin

Rainbow Six Siege’s Resident Evil collaboration will continue soon with a new skin for another of its Operator’s that’s leaked ahead of schedule. The cosmetic pulled from the game’s files shows that Leon S. Kennedy will be the next Resident Evil character added to Rainbow Six Siege through an Operator skin for Lion. The leak follows the announcement from months ago that the game would get Resident Evil skins with one of them revealed back in February and promises made of more to come.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

We're A Week Away From Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Pre-release

It's about that time! Pre-release events for Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, the next main expansion, will be happening at participating local game stores in just one week. Tournament stores that aren't actively holding events will still in many cases remain eligible to sell Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes to customers on Saturday, June 5th, ahead of set's official release on Friday, June 18th.
EconomyFast Company

Revealing your new brand: How to do it right

A successful rebrand requires a well-planned rollout. That is not debatable. Rebranding is an exhaustive exercise rooted in refining a new strategy, purpose, and vision of the future. It should be a vision that people are hungry to support. The rollout process is critical because when done poorly, that purpose is overlooked and the entire rebrand exercise is mistaken as a design project. Airbnb didn’t say “Check out our new logo.” It said, “Imagine a world where you can belong anywhere.” See the difference?
Video GamesGamespot

Deathstroke Zero Skin Is Now In Fortnite

The next DC Comics Fortnite skin is now available, and we're getting a villain after months of heroes and anti-heroes. Slade Wilson, AKA Deathstroke, is in the Item Shop as of today's store update. It makes sense this Teen Titans and Batman villain would show up soon after Beast Boy...
Video GamesPosted by
TechSpot

EA teases next Battlefield game reveal for June 9

Bottom line: Developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts have announced that the next entry in the Battlefield franchise will be revealed on June 9. Leaked footage allegedly from within EA found its way online late last month, but the legitimacy of the video hasn't been confirmed. By next week, we'll have our first official look at the game.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Season 7 FAQ: Start Date, Leaks, Theme, Battle Pass, and More

Fortnite Season 7 is nearly here, and we’ve got the answers to all the big questions the community is asking about the upcoming season. Season 6 is nearly over, so you only have a few more days left to finish any challenges you may have missed. Season 7 is going to change things up in exciting ways, bringing extraterrestrial visitors and more to the island. There’s a lot to look forward to, including new locations, new skins, and an all-new Battle Pass. Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, including the start time, theme, leaks, and more.
Video GamesNME

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ gets 14 minutes of new gameplay footage

Sony has revealed new gameplay footage of Horizon Forbidden West in its latest State of Play showcase last night (May 27). Shown running on PS5 hardware with a mix of real-time gameplay and in-engine cinematics, it’s the first substantial look at Guerrilla Games’ sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn. Set in...
Video GamesIGN

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Teases an Alien Invasion

Chapter 2: Season 7 of Fortnite is right around the corner and the game might be teasing this new season's theme with in-game alien abductions. These alien abductions are happening in-game seemingly at random, as reported by The Verge. Any given player on the map might be targeted by a massive laser beam that comes from the sky and in a matter of moments, they'll be transported across the map.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

New Leaks May Reveal The Future Of Borderlands And Marvel

2K Games leaks seem to be spoiling fans ahead of next weekend's virtual E3 convention. A recent Reddit post claimed to outline a few major games in the works, including an upcoming Marvel strategy game and a "Borderlands" spin-off title, which might have already been teased last month. The Redditor sharing the information warns readers to take the leaks with a grain of salt, but many other notable sources seem to regard them as legitimate. For instance, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has vouched for the leaks being real, as have some of Video Game Chronicle's own sources.