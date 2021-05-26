Cancel
Brooklinen’s Memorial Day Sale Includes the Sheets and Comforter That Made Our Best Lists

By Sarah M. Vazquez
Apartment Therapy
Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While many people tend to associate Memorial Day sales with big-ticket items like appliances and mattresses, it’s also the perfect time to scour your favorite brands for some of the year’s best deals. Case in point: Brooklinen’s Memorial Day Sale. Today through 6/2, you can save 15 percent on everything the brand has to offer. Whether you’re looking to give your bedding or bath setup a luxe upgrade or you simply want to spoil yourself with a new summer accessory, now’s the time to do it. We rounded up a few of our favorite picks (you may even recognize some of them from of our Best Lists!) that are not just Memorial Day must-haves but year-round wins. Happy shopping!

