Patriots 2021 roster breakdown: Mac Jones is the future at the quarterback position

Taking a stab at who is and who is not going to be on the roster come 9/12/21. QB- Newton, Jones. (Cam will be the starter at the begining of the season. However, this will not be like last year. With a number one draft pick behind you, I am sure Cam is motviated to be elite. First time it looks like last year did, insert Mac Jones and then we will not be looking back. Stidham and Hoyer get cut for other positions to be filled on the roster, but one of them might make it cause NE could carry 3 QB's.)