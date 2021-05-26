Italian press awash with rumors of Antonio Conte to Tottenham

With Juventus' Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread, guess who got into the box to win a penalty kick and fire The Old Lady to a crucial 3-2 win over Serie A champs Inter Milan on Matchday 37? No, it wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo. In a match that featured three penalty kicks, two red cards, two late goals and Ronaldo being substituted off 70 minutes in after scoring his 777th career goal, Juan Cuadrado scored his second goal in what could salvage the season for the club. He marched into the box and was taken down by Ivan Perisic for a foul that will be considered controversial by most. Take a look: