Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Italian press awash with rumors of Antonio Conte to Tottenham

By Dustin George-Miller
SB Nation
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI woke up this morning to social media completely abuzz with fresh rumors about Tottenham Hotspur’s vacant managerial position, and a new name that hadn’t been talked about much: Antonio Conte. Multiple outlets in Italy are reporting that Conte, who just led Inter Milan to a Scudetto for the first time since 2010, could be leaving the club within a day or so, and that Spurs have already been in contact about the possibility of appointing him as Tottenham’s next manager.

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Simone Inzaghi
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Tanguy Ndombele
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Football#Juventus#The Premier League#Twitter#Fresh Rumors#Italy#Premier League Experience#World Football#Resignation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan great Brehme 'very happy' for Conte after title triumph

Inter Milan great Andy Brehme is delighted for his club after winning the Scudetto. Inter were confirmed champions this week. “I'm obviously very happy for (Antonio) Conte and the team," Inter's former defender Brehme told FanPage.it on Thursday. “They really deserved the Scudetto. “I have a feeling that this Inter...
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Micah Richards issues big Manchester United claim on Harry Kane amid verdict on Man City stance

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he cannot see his old club spending the sum of money that will be needed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea among the clubs named as potential suitors for the England international.
UEFAFrankfort Times

Juve beats Inter to keep alive CL bid, Atalanta qualifies

ROME (AP) — Juventus kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2 on Saturday, when Atalanta clinched a place in Europe’s premier competition. Atalanta consolidated second place in Serie A with a thrilling 4-3 win at Genoa and can no longer finish...
UEFAYardbarker

“Until the end!!!” Chiellini reacts to Juventus’ win over Inter

Giorgio Chiellini has reacted to Juventus’ 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the Derby’d’Italia. The Bianconeri faced the Serie A winners knowing that only a win will keep their slim Champions League hopes alive until the last game of the season. They started the match well and took the lead,...
UEFAgoal.com

Inter can dominate Italy and Europe under Conte, claims Hakimi

With their first Scudetto for a decade in the bag, the Morocco winger sees no reason why the Nerazzurri cannot go on to conquer the continent. Achraf Hakimi believes that Inter can create a dynasty of domestic and international success under Antonio Conte's guidance, after they ended Juventus' decade-long reign at the Serie A summit.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Incoming Roma coach Mourinho targets Newcastle dazzler Saint-Maximin

Incoming Roma coach Jose Mourinho is keen on a raid on Newcastle United. Mourinho has big plans to revamp Roma's attack this summer and high on his shopping list is Allan Saint-Maximin, reports Corriere dello Sport. The Frenchman extended his contract with Newcastle to 2026 earlier this season, but has...
Soccerplanetfootball.com

Watch: Romelu Lukaku hosts ‘boxing match’ between Conte and Martinez

Inter Milan are a happy club right now having recently won their first Scudetto since 2010. But that didn’t stop Lautero Martinez from falling out with manager Antonio Conte during their 3-1 win over Roma on Wednesday evening. Martinez had started the game on the bench but was angered after...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Tottenham trying to convince €30m centre-back to snub Arsenal and sign up

Tottenham are reportedly ready to try and convince on-loan Fulham centre-back Joachim Andersen to join them over north London rivals Arsenal this summer. Andersen’s displays for the relegated Cottagers have caught the eye this season, although the 24-year-old is set to return to parent club Lyon at the end of the campaign. The defender has made 29 appearances for the Craven Cottage outfit this term, scoring once.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham

The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer. Kane, 27, has been at Tottenham his entire career after coming through their academy and spending plenty of stints out on loan. The England national...
UEFACBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Cuadrado saves Old Lady's Champions League hopes after wild final ten minutes

With Juventus' Champions League qualification hopes hanging by a thread, guess who got into the box to win a penalty kick and fire The Old Lady to a crucial 3-2 win over Serie A champs Inter Milan on Matchday 37? No, it wasn't Cristiano Ronaldo. In a match that featured three penalty kicks, two red cards, two late goals and Ronaldo being substituted off 70 minutes in after scoring his 777th career goal, Juan Cuadrado scored his second goal in what could salvage the season for the club. He marched into the box and was taken down by Ivan Perisic for a foul that will be considered controversial by most. Take a look:
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

It's Lautaro vs Conte... with Lukaku as the ring announcer! Inter Milan pair square off in a makeshift boxing ring during training in hilarious clip, as they settle their rift after the Argentine striker was hauled off against Roma

Settling a feud between a manager and a player is never an easy task, but Inter Milan may have found the perfect way to calm things down after setting up a joke boxing match between Lautaro Martinez and boss Antonio Conte. The pair were involved in an angry spat during...