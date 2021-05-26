Italian press awash with rumors of Antonio Conte to Tottenham
I woke up this morning to social media completely abuzz with fresh rumors about Tottenham Hotspur's vacant managerial position, and a new name that hadn't been talked about much: Antonio Conte. Multiple outlets in Italy are reporting that Conte, who just led Inter Milan to a Scudetto for the first time since 2010, could be leaving the club within a day or so, and that Spurs have already been in contact about the possibility of appointing him as Tottenham's next manager.