Chris Simms ranked Josh as the #2 quarterback in the NFL. Ahead of Aaron Rodgers. Ahead of everyone not named Mahomes. Whoa! Say what?. This ranking worries me. What has fueled Josh his whole quarterback life is being an underdog and being underappreciated. Is he going to be able to adapt to being the guy? To being elite? To being the favorite? To being one of the best quarterbacks in football?