Surge testing is being deployed across Bradford, Canterbury and Maidstone, as health authorities battle to prevent the highly infectious Covid-19 Delta variant from sweeping across the country.People living and working in those areas – including children aged 12 and over in Canterbury and those aged 11 and over in Bradford – are being urged to take a PCR test even if they do not have symptoms.Officials from NHS Test and Trace and local councils will carry out the additional testing and genomic sequencing across these areas, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.The expansion of surge testing...