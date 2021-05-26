Cancel
Dick’s Sporting Jumps as Retailer Forecasts Stronger Sales This Year

investing.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting – Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) rose more than 8% in Wednesday’s premarket after the company raised its guidance and posted record quarterly earnings. A $200-million repurchase plan for 2021 was just an added lubricant in today’s trade. The sporting goods retailer has now guided for net sales...

www.investing.com
Olathe, KSSpringfield Business Journal

Dick's Sporting Goods to open discount store in KC metro

Dick’s Sporting Goods' discount store concept is coming to the Kansas City metro area. The Going, Going, Gone! store is slated to take on 48,000 square feet formerly occupied by a Best Buy in Olathe, Kansas. Going, Going, Gone! has discounts on goods from the same brands offered at Dick’s.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) were down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 2,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,236,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.
Kansas Staterejournals.com

Block & Company closes lease with Dick’s Sporting Goods brand in Kansas

Block & Company, Inc., Realtors recently negotiated a long-term net lease with Going, Going, Gone! by Dick’s Sporting Goods in Olathe, Kansas. The Dick’s off-price new concept will occupy the about 48,000-square-foot former Best Buy at 11750 S. Strang Line Road on the northeast corner of I-35 & 119th Street in Olathe.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Dick’s Sporting Goods Bridges The Bricks And Clicks Retail Divide

Sixteen months into the pandemic-fueled digital shift and the role of the physical store is undergoing a relevance makeover of its own, with forward-looking brands and retailers revisiting their brick-and-mortar strategies to make a more cohesive, interconnected shopping experience. Dick’s Sporting Goods, for example, is not only building new locations...
RetailPosted by
FootwearNews

Dick’s CEO Lauren Hobart Says Supply Chain Issues ‘Just Keep Going’ — Here’s How the Retailer Is Coming Up With Solutions

Few retailers navigated the pandemic as adeptly as Dick’s Sporting Goods — and the company continues to fire on all cylinders. “We made more in Q1 of this year than we made in all of 2019. [Our] categories are surging, but our team is just unbelievably knocking it out of the park,” said Dick’s CEO Lauren Hobart at today’s CNBC Evolve Global Summit. “They are so pumped, so excited and just really working on the service aspects and conversion, and so things are good.”
Cranberry Township, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dick’s Sporting Goods poised to open first Public Lands store in former Field & Stream location in Cranberry

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) has nailed down a location and an opening date for Public Lands, its new store concept focused on outdoor recreation. The Findlay-based sporting goods retailer, which has thrived during the pandemic, will open its first Public Lands store in the former location of Field & Stream, a 50,000-square-foot location in what’s always been a highly leased Cranberry Square shopping center in Cranberry Township.
RetailFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Retail sales fell last month. But stores are still expecting a strong year

US retail sales fell 1.3% in May as the sector continues to come down from the stimulus-fueled high of recent months. The last round of stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress in March boosted consumer spending in the early spring months. But the sugar rush has worn off.
BusinessPosted by
Sportico

Billionaire Burkle’s SPAC Buys European Sporting Goods Retailers

Grocery store billionaire and Pittsburgh Penguins co-owner Ronald Burkle is getting into the sporting goods business. Burkle’s Yucaipa Acquisition, a SPAC that holds $345 million from an August IPO, has inked a deal to merge with Signa Sports United, a German-based online sporting goods retailer, according to a release from Signa. The deal, which values Signa at $3.2 billion, includes the concurrent purchase of WiggleCRC, an English sporting goods retailer that specializes in bicycles.
MarketsBenzinga

Understanding Dick's Sporting Goods's Ex-Dividend Date

On May 21, 2021, Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on June 25, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Dick’s Sporting Goods, which has a current dividend per share of $0.36, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for June 10, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.73% at current price levels.
RetailGlobeSt.com

New Retail Sales Forecast for 2021 Significantly Exceeds Earlier Prediction

Retail sales are doing better than initially expected earlier in the year. The National Retail Federation has revised its annual forecast for 2021, projecting that retail sales will now grow between 10.5% and 13.5% to between $4.44 trillion to $4.56 trillion this year. In February, NRF projected that retail sales would grow 6.5%.
Businessinvezz.com

Cowen analyst: Under Armour stock can rise more than 50%

Cowen's John Kernan says Under Armour Inc is one of the firm’s best small and midcap ideas. The analyst sees recent pullback in UAA as a buying opportunity and reiterated his 'Buy' rating. Under Armour has gained about 200% in the stock market since its multi-year low in May 2020.
Retailinsideradio.com

Retail Sales Will Grow By Double Digits In 2021, Says NRF In Revised Forecast.

An especially upbeat National Retail Federation forecast for 2021 brings good news for radio account execs. Retail sales will grow between 10.5% and 13.5% to more than $4.44 trillion this year as the economy accelerates its pace of recovery, according to a revised NRF annual forecast for 2021 released Thursday during the trade group’s inaugural State of Retail and the Consumer event.
RetailPosted by
MarketWatch

Retail forecast raised with 2021 sales now expected to top $4.44 trillion

The National Retail Federation is now forecasting that retail sales will grow between 10.5% and 13.5% to reach more than $4.44 trillion. The NRF previously forecast growth of 6.5% to 8.2%. "The initial forecast was made when there was still great uncertainty about consumer spending, vaccine distribution, virus infection rates and additional fiscal stimulus, prior to passage of the American Rescue Plan Act," the group said in a statement. Online sales are expected to grow between 18% and 23% to a range of $1.09 trillion to $1.13 trillion. Emarketer is forecasting a 17.9% jump in online sales to $933.30 billion, up from its January prediction of a 13.7% increase. "While there are downside risks related to worker shortages, an overheating economy, tax increases and over-regulation, overall households are healthier, and consumers are demonstrating their ability and willingness to spend," said Matthew Shay, NRF chief executive, in a statement. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF has gained nearly 50% for the year to date. The Amplify Online Retail ETF is up 9.3%. And the benchmark S&P 500 index has rallied 13.1% for 2021 so far.
RetailRetail Wire

Will retail achieve double-digit sales growth this year?

It’s amazing what a difference a year can make. The U.S. retail sales appear poised to climb to record-setting highs as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19, public health restrictions are lifted, jobs rebound in a tight labor market and stimulus checks and breaks in the form of child tax credits all combine to drive consumer purchasing.
Grocery & SupermaketWKRB News

S Robson Walton Sells 877,402 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,878,304.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.