Hear every song mentioned in David Byrne’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

By David Renshaw
The FADER
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson sits down with David Byrne, the Talking Heads founder whose whose music has led the way for multiple generations of artists. Together they discussed Byrne’s stunning Broadway show American Utopia plus his work with Brian Eno on 2008 album Everything That Happens Will Happen Today.

www.thefader.com
