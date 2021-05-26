Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Super Bowl odds 2022: Model unveils predictions, top picks to win, teams to avoid

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears made a major move during the 2021 NFL Draft that could shape the future of the franchise by jumping up to No. 11 to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. However, with Fields potentially a long-term project who could sit behind veteran Andy Dalton, the Bears are still +5000 long shots in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Of the five teams that drafted a quarterback in the first round this year, only the 49ers (+1400) are listed at shorter than +3000 in the Super Bowl 56 odds.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Super Bowl#Super Bowl Lvi#Jets#American Football#Nfl Draft#Bears Edge Packers#Eagles#Falcons#Saints Quarterback#Nfl Super Bowl#Ohio State#The Kansas City Chiefs#Penn State#Steelers#Afc#Patriots#Texans#Broncos#Washington Football Team#Chiefs 525 Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
RavenCountry

Rookie Odafe Oweh Already Feeling at Home in Ravens Defense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Odafe Oweh showed solid burst and athleticism during Ravens rookie minicamp. While he admittedly has much more to learn, Oweh is a perfect fit for the Ravens defense. "I came from a 4-3 defense, and I’m playing outside linebacker," Oweh said. "So, I’m picking it up...
NFLPewter Report

PR Roundtable: Most Challenging Game On Bucs Schedule

The PewterReport.com Roundtable features the opinions of the PR staff as it tackles a topic each week that involves the Bucs. This week’s topic: Which game on the Bucs 2021 schedule will present the biggest challenge to the team?. Scott Reynolds: Trip To L.A. Is Toughest For Tampa Bay. Table...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

New Ravens FB/TE Ben Mason misses rookie minicamp with interesting injury

New Baltimore Ravens fullback/tight end Ben Mason has had an interesting start to his professional career. A fifth-round pick out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mason missed the second day of rookie minicamp today because he worked so hard yesterday that he "tore the skin off the bottom of his feet," according to Ravens reporter Ryan Mink.
NFLkslsports.com

Former BYU Football Players Receive Jersey Numbers During NFL Rookie Camps

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2021 rookie class from the BYU football program is beginning their NFL careers at rookie minicamps. A total of 12 former BYU players were either drafted or signed undrafted free agent contracts with 11 different NFL franchises. One of the rights of passage with reporting...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Ravens Tried Out Five Players

Jeff Zrebiec reports that The Baltimore Ravens brought in five players for tryouts during the team’s rookie minicamp including DTs Daniel McCullers and Joey Ivie. McCullers, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2014. He played out his four-year, $2,298,680 contract with the Steelers before returning to Pittsburgh in 2018 on a one-year deal.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Patriots owner 'excited' for Tom Brady's Week 4 return

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is ready to embrace an old friend when Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium in Week 4 of the upcoming NFL season. "Excited to have him," Kraft told TMZ Sports on Friday. "He's a great guy, and he did so much for us. I love him."
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Antonio Hamilton: Joining reigning champs

Hamilton has signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. Hamilton has appeared in 57 games over the past five seasons, registering 50 tackles and five passes defensed. He'll provide cornerback depth and likely contribute on special teams.
NFLchatsports.com

Ravens: Top 4 fantasy players for Baltimore in 2021

Ravens (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) In 2020, the Baltimore Ravens had to fight for a playoff spot. In a season that was ravaged by injuries and players testing positive for COVID-19, the team ended the regular season on a good note. In fantasy football, however, it does not matter...
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Jerell Adams: Inks deal with Bucs

Adams is signing a contract with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Adams impressed at Tampa Bay's rookie mini-camp and earned a contract as a result. Originally drafted by the Giants in the sixth round in 2016, the tight end has accumulated 24 catches in 30 career NFL appearances.
NFLPewter Report

Bucs Monday Mailbag: Trask QB2? Chances Bucs Repeat?

The Pewter Report Bucs Monday Mailbag is exclusively sponsored by SimBull – the stock market for sports that allows you to trade sports teams like stocks and earn cash payouts when your teams win. SimBull has blended sports and the stock market to offer you a new way to invest...
NFLTampa Bay News Wire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Play NFL Kickoff Game

The next season of the NFL is several months away, and nobody knows what thrills and spills it will involve when it arrives. We do already know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make a little bit of history, though. For the first time in the history of the franchise, the Bucs will take part in the NFL Kickoff Game when they welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Florida on Thursday, September 9th.
NFLaustinnews.net

Bucs Will Have 26 in Attendance for Rookie Mini-Camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers There will be 15 rookies in the Bucs' brief mini-camp this weekend, plus six first-year players from the team's existing roster and five veterans participating on tryout contracts Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't have a rookie mini-camp last spring amid the surging pandemic. They will...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Very Honest Comment About Tom Brady’s 2020 Season

During the 2020 NFL season, Tom Brady proved he’s the greatest quarterback (and player) of all time by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl. In his very first season with the team, Brady led the Buccaneers to his seventh Lombardi Trophy. However, even he admitted that it was a struggle during the first half of the season.
NFLbaltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 5/17: Rookie Observations and more

Practice Report: 10 First Impressions of Ravens’ Rookie Class - Ryan Mink. You wouldn’t be able to tell that third-round cornerback Brandon Stephens has only been playing the position for two years after converting from running back. His backpedal looked smooth and he had no trouble turning and running with wide receivers (often Bateman) well. Stephens looks thickly built and worked exclusively at cornerback Saturday.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLaustinnews.net

Bucs' Rookies Already Pursuing Special Teams Roles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Jaelon Darden, CB Chris Wilcox and LBs K.J. Britt and Grant Stuard, the Bucs' four Day Three draft picks, not only understand the importance of special teams but actively want to be contributors in that phase of the game Scott Smith. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are...
NFLSteelers Depot

Quincy Roche Working On Converting His Ravens Family To Steelers Fans

I expect that it’s safe to say the majority of people who follow the NFL also have a favorite NFL team. That includes NFL players, at least while they were growing up. It’s not particularly uncommon to hear about a player who happens to be drafted by the team that he rooted for, or that his family rooted for. The Pittsburgh Steelers have had several such cases, like Kevin Dotson and B.J. Finney.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Kyle Trask in the best landing spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Kyle Trask at the tail end of Round 2, and one PFN draft analyst thinks he’s in the best situation early on. Few teams have the luxury of entering the NFL Draft with minor overall needs. Yet, that’s the situation the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in this past April. Bruce Arians’ squad won the Super Bowl in February, and in March, they managed to retain most of their top-level talent in free agency. That roster maintenance allowed them flexibility a month later. In Round 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. Already, he’s in a great spot, but did he get the best draw out of the top QBs?