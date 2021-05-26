Dense Fog Advisory issued for Craig, Creek, Haskell, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Craig; Creek; Haskell; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have improved across the region as we go farther into the daytime hours. Therefore, the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov