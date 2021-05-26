Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Craig County, OK

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Craig, Creek, Haskell, Le Flore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Craig; Creek; Haskell; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okmulgee; Osage; Ottawa; Pawnee; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING Visibilities have improved across the region as we go farther into the daytime hours. Therefore, the dense fog advisory will be allowed to expire.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
City
Le Flore, OK
County
Mcintosh County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Le Flore County, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
City
Washington, OK
County
Ottawa County, OK
County
Washington County, OK
County
Nowata County, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Nowata, OK
County
Creek County, OK
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Haskell, OK
County
Osage County, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
State
Washington State
City
Osage, OK
City
Pawnee, OK
County
Haskell County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
County
Craig County, OK
County
Pawnee County, OK
County
Mayes County, OK
County
Sequoyah County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Mayes Mcintosh#Washington Dense Fog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
CNN

Partial building collapse near Miami

"It's completely gone in the back," says a neighbor, describing the scene of the collapse. A Surfside, Florida, resident Michael Ruiz described the scene. He lives near the partially collapsed building. "Before just 2:00 in the morning — I live off of Collins Avenue — and I'm hearing, I would...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Britain plays down Black Sea warship incident with Russia

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday played down an incident in the Black Sea off the Crimea penisula in which Russia said it fired warning shots at a British destroyer. Such gunnery exercises were not particularly abnormal, Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky. Russia, one of the world's...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit wall on voting rights push

Senate Democrats are at a stalemate over how to pass voting rights legislation after Republicans blocked a sweeping election reform bill. Democrats insist that this week’s setback is just “day one” of the conversation, with the White House and progressives planning to ramp up efforts to get the bill passed, but the legislation is effectively stuck in the Senate for the foreseeable future.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's Apple Daily to live on in blockchain, free of censors

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong cyber activists are backing up articles by pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on censorship-proof blockchain platforms after the newspaper was forced to shut down as it became embroiled in a national security law crackdown. The latest drive to preserve the paper's content comes...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

First guilty plea from Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot conspiracy case

A 54-year-old Florida man has become the first defendant charged with conspiracy to plead guilty to charges stemming from the January 6 Capitol riot. Graydon Young, an Oath Keeper who had been facing six charges including destruction of government property and civil disorder, and pleaded guilty Wednesday to just two charges he had been facing for conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.