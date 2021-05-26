Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield Air quality alert is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday until 11 PM Wednesday The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental protection has issued an air quality action day for the following counties Northern Litchfield...Southern Litchfield. An air quality action day means that ozone within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection website at http://www.ct.gov/deep/AQIalerts.weather.gov