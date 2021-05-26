Cancel
Dutchess County, NY

Air Quality Alert issued for Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Ulster, Western Dutchess by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Eastern Ulster; Western Dutchess; Western Ulster Air Quality Alert in effect from 10 AM this morning until 10 PM EDT this evening The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory for the following counties Dutchess...Ulster. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for ozone. The air quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. For additional information, please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 800-535-1345.

Ulster, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Ulster County, NY
