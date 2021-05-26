Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Bates The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas...Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 8:31 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.4 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 14.7 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri 1pm 1pm 1pm Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 29.4 Wed 8am 27.9 18.9 17.0