As good as the Green Bay Packers running back situation is with Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, I was going to be surprised if they didn’t select a running back in this year’s draft. The RB3 role is wide open entering training camp, and as Matt LaFleur discussed prior to the 2020 draft, he’d like to utilize a third running back more often to provide Jones and Jamaal Williams — RB1 and RB2 at the time — with some reprieve. It’s safe to assume that LaFleur still has that same mentality.