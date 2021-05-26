Here's Why Daisy Ridley Deleted Her Social Media
There's no bigger introduction for a young, up-and-coming actor than "Star Wars." Brit Daisy Ridley had several smaller parts to her name prior to her breakout role in 2015's "The Force Awakens," as per IMDb, but there's no denying that playing enthusiastic upstart Rey put Ridley on the map. Suddenly, the jobbing actress was one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world. Being catapulted to worldwide fame comes with plenty of drawbacks too, of course, as Kelly Marie Tran, who appeared in "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker" opposite Ridley, knows all too well (via Insider).www.thelist.com