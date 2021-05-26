Here's Why Daisy Ridley Deleted Her Social Media

Now on VOD after a brief and unsuccessful run in theaters, Chaos Walking has no shortage of talent: Director Doug Liman (Go, The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) adapts award-winning YA-sci-fi novel The Knife of Never Letting Go — written by Patrick Ness, also of A Monster Calls fame — with a cast including current Spider-Man Tom Holland, Star Wars breakout Daisy Ridley and current man of the hour Mads Mikkelsen. Anyway, all this makes for some terrific namedropping, but the film ends up being a classic case of a project that doesn’t live up to the sum of its parts. Blame a screenwriter pileup (some trivia for you: of all people, Charlie Kaufman wrote the first draft), cruddy test screenings, delayed reshoots and a dragged-out release that found the final product dumped into theaters mid-pandemic, which was essentially just Lionsgate clearing its plate and getting the whole thing the hell over with. Which isn’t to say the film doesn’t have some redeeming qualities, right? I’ll be the judge of that.