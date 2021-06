June is Healthy Housing month. What better time to ensure that your ‘Home Sweet Home’ is a place of comfort, is a healthy environment, and is safe. To ensure that your home continues to be that comfy and secure environment make sure that you conduct regular inspections of your home. Conducting preventive measures to correct small maintenance problems can prevent BIG problems that can cause structural damage to the house, allow pests to invade, and prevent overall deterioration requiring extensive repair that can be costly.