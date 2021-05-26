Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to buy MGM for $8.45B, paving way for extensive TV & film library on Prime

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQRuI_0aBxrb4R00

NEW YORK / AP — Amazon is going to Hollywood.

The online retailer giant is buying MGM, the production studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with hopes of fill its video streaming service with more things to watch.

Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017.

This deal is the latest in the industry that’s aimed at boosting streaming services to compete with Netflix and Disney+.

Amazon doesn’t say how many people watch its Prime Video service, but more than 200 million have access to it because they’re signed up for its Prime membership. Besides Prime Video, Amazon also has a free streaming service called IMDb TV, where Amazon makes money by playing ads during movies and shows.

Buying MGM would give Amazon access to more films, shows and famous characters like Rocky, RoboCop and Pink Panther.

The production company has a long list of classics in its wheelhouse, including “Singin’ in the Rain.” More recent productions include reality TV staples “Shark Tank” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as well as the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die” and an Aretha Franklin biopic called “Respect.”

Amazon, founded in 1995 as an online bookstore, has become a $1.6 trillion behemoth that does a little bit of everything. It has a delivery business network that gets orders to people in two days or sooner; sells inhalers and insulin; has a cloud-computing business that powers the apps of Netflix and McDonald’s; and has plans to send more than 3,200 satellites into space to beam internet service to Earth.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Mgm#Imdb Tv#Disney Tv#Online Tv#Amazon Video#Amazon Prime#Tv Film Library#Ap#Whole Foods#Mcdonald#Shark Tank#Amazon Access#Buying Mgm#Imdb Tv#Prime Video#Movies#Video Streaming#Films#Retailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviescultmtl.com

What’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Crave this week

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel. There are not a ton of “new-new” releases on Netflix this week. The schedule is mostly made up of new seasons of existing shows like part two of Lupin (June 11), season 2 of zombie show Black Summer (June 17), season three of the Turkish series The Gift (June 17) and new seasons of the South Korean shows Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (June 11) and Hospital Playlist (June 17).
TV Seriesyofreesamples.com

FREE HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax & CBS 7-Day Trials (Amazon Prime)

Amazon Prime members can now try out Showtime, Cinemax, Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access), Starz and HBO absolutely free for 7 days! Cancel anytime. Take a free peak at the hottest show in the world without having to buy an expensive cable subscription. How to get free 7 day trial:
BusinessWestport News

Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? The e-commerce company revealed the date of the event. It will be held on June 21 and 22. With this, the company founded by Jeff Bezos returns to its usual dates, since last year it delayed the day of offers as a result of the pandemic.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s the weekend. And if you’re looking to kick back and catch some new material on streaming over the next few days, you’re in luck, as Netflix and all the major platforms have a lot of great stuff going up to keep you entertained until Monday. In particular, a number of established hit TV shows are returning for fresh seasons this Friday, with a bunch of original movies also debuting. So, let’s take a look at some of the highlights.
TV Showsthestreamable.com

First Watch The Netflix Shows, Then Go Buy The Netflix Stuff

After streaming the shows, you can buy the merchandise — at least that’s what Netflix is banking on. The streamer has opened an online shop banking on the hopes that viewers will want to purchase everything from a “Lupin“-themed side table to t-shirts and hoodies based around characters from “Eden,” to jewelry and sculptures from “Yasuke.”
TV & Videosinsidermonkey.com

30 Best Movies on Netflix

In this article we will take a look at the 30 best movies on Netflix. You can skip our detailed analysis of this production company, and go directly to the 5 Best Movies on Netflix. Established in 1997 as a movie retail site, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) started streaming TV...
InternetInc.com

3 Last-Minute Ways to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Gearing up for Amazon Prime Day could be the difference between a sales bonanza and a missed opportunity. For entrepreneurs Julie Stott and Jo Baar, co-founders of the jewelry company Honeycat, last year's Prime Day sales generated 500 percent more revenue than a typical two-day period, setting a new record for the company. Total Prime Day sales for Amazon's third-party sellers reached $3.5 billion in 2020, up nearly 60 percent year-over-year. Stott and Barr are hoping to break records again for this year's Prime Day, which takes place on June 21 and 22.
Businessdnyuz.com

Amazon Prime has signed up most of America—now it wants the rest of the world

In 2015, when Amazon introduced Prime Day, its deal-driven shopping event for Prime subscribers, the company offered it in nine countries. This year, when Prime Day takes place June 21 and 22, 20 countries will take part in the event, which has grown into a two-day shopping bonanza. The number of countries would have been greater, but Amazon decided to postpone Prime Day in Canada and India due to Covid-19, saying it would reveal further details later.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

‘Lord of the Rings’ Anime Prequel Film Set at New Line and Warner Bros. Animation

A new “Lord of the Rings” movie is in the works. “The War of the Rohirrim” will be an animated prequel film set before the events of the main trilogy. New Line Cinema, the studio behind Peter Jackson’s Middle-earth-shattering “Lord of the Rings” films, is returning to J.R.R. Tolkien’s source material for the first time since “The Hobbit” movies, and teaming up with Warner Bros. Animation on the new project. The studio is even recruiting Philippa Boyens, who was on the original trilogy’s screenwriting team, to serve as a consultant on “The War of the Rohirrim.”
TV Showsstreetauthority.com

Why Amazon’s Latest Deal Could Be Just The Beginning…

A couple of weeks ago, e-commerce giant Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) announced that it is acquiring MGM studios in an $8.5 billion deal. If you’re an Amazon customer, that means you’ll likely be able to watch James Bond or Rocky movies on your Prime video service (along with potentially thousands of other titles).
Ocean City, MDOcean City Today

OC musician charters Amazon Prime reality TV series

Viewers will be able to catch an Ocean City resident on Amazon Prime this summer. Capt. Skip Maisel is chartering a yacht this summer as one of the captains on the streaming network’s “Yacht Stops,” a reality TV show that follows musicians as they tour the lower Eastern Seaboard on a yacht.
ElectronicsCNET

Toshiba Amazon Fire TV C350 series review: Alexa, what's on?

The C350 series from Toshiba gives big-screen, physical form to Amazon's Fire TV streaming system. From the fonts to the colors, if you've interacted with any Fire TV stick or other Amazon TV device, you'll be fully familiar with this television. As you'd expect, it leans hard into Alexa and has full Amazon Prime Video integration, but it also has other streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more.
TV & VideosDecider

Best Streaming Services in 2021

All the products and services on this page were chosen by a Decider editor, but we may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission on some items if you decide to buy. Now that you’ve decided to cut the cord and ditch your cable or satellite TV, you’re ready to...
MusicApple Insider

Amazon Music DJ Mode launched, will compete with Apple Music 1 programming

The all-new Amazon Music DJ Mode experience will boast personalized, hosted stations featuring top DJs, featured artists, and music experts. On Thursday, Amazon announced that it is launching a "brand new, on-demand listening experience," dubbed "DJ Mode," a service similar to the stations found on Apple Music's stations, including Apple Music One.