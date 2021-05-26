Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Averett University Launches Accelerated Bachelor’s in Nursing Program in Hampton Roads

caswellmessenger.com
 17 days ago

Averett University Launches Accelerated Bachelor’s in Nursing Program. Averett University is helping students find their calling within an in-demand industry with a new Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degree program in Hampton Roads. The first cohort of students started May 3 at the new Averett School of Nursing ABSN Learning Center in Norfolk, Va.

www.caswellmessenger.com
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power of healing | Howard Kern, president and CEO, Sentara Healthcare

Holding the title of president and chief executive officer of a major healthcare facility is no easy feat. But during the coronavirus pandemic, Howard Kern, the leader of Sentara Healthcare, said the pace and intensity of work created an emotional roller coaster. And in the midst of it all, Kern’s 93-year-old mother passed away. Professionally it’s been a year of challenge and stress, he said, ...
Norfolk, VApilotonline.com

About 100 Norfolk students got vaccines at school last week

NORFOLK — Fewer students than health officials hoped for got vaccinations at Norfolk’s high schools last week. Over four days, 108 students received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics run by city and state health officials and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Another 42 adults, mostly staff, also received shots.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Daily number of positive new COVID tests continues to shrink in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 272 from the 670,184 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 280 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.
Hampton, VADaily Press

The power of building | John Lawson II, executive chairman, W.M. Jordan

As John Lawson II drove out to a construction site on a recent sunny afternoon, he likened construction projects to a ballet. And if a construction project is a ballet, then Lawson is a principal dancer. A regular on the Inside Business Power List, Lawson has built up a large and sustained presence in Hampton Roads though his professional and community engagements.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia StateWTKR

Virginia reports 272 new COVID-19 cases in a day as several retailers begin to ease mask requirements nationwide

The Virginia Department of Health released its daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 670,456 total cases, 521,930 of which are confirmed and 148,526 are probable. There are 11,029 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,307 being confirmed and 1,722 being probable. The case numbers are up by 272, and deaths are up by 11 since Sunday.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Portsmouth, VApilotonline.com

The power to dream | Doug Smith, Hampton Roads Alliance

When the pandemic started, representatives from Hampton Roads Alliance and other local business organizations began talking by phone every other afternoon about how to reopen the region’s economy. Six weeks in, they realized that reopening would not be quick, said Douglas Smith, president and CEO of the alliance, a nonprofit,...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia sees 272 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 670,456 statewide

As of May 17, Virginia is reporting 670,456 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020. [Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]. As of Monday, a total of 7,073,537 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 3,203,273 people being fully vaccinated, according to...
Hampton, VApilotonline.com

‘We have a capacity problem’: The number of court-ordered hospitalizations at Eastern State Hospital has soared

The usual explanation for chronic overcrowding at Virginia’s state mental hospitals has missed a distinctive Hampton Roads challenge that’s been keeping Eastern State Hospital’s beds filled to capacity. For the past three years, legislators have debated what to do about the increasing numbers hospitalized at state facilities under temporary detention...
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

The power to govern | Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia

As the elected head of state, Gov. Ralph Northam makes decisions that can affect everyone in Hampton Roads and Virginia. That power has been made more visible by the coronavirus pandemic and its related government mandates that have affected how people conduct business, where residents work, how children attend school, how people celebrate milestone events like weddings and graduations, and whether they need to wear a mask while grocery shopping. And all those decisions relate to whether residents might be put more or less at risk of contracting COVID-19 — an illness that can result in hospitalization, complications or death.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia sees lowest rate of new coronavirus cases since pandemic arrived

With just 3.5% of standard nasal swab tests coming back positive for the coronavirus last week, Virginia is experiencing its lowest rate of new infections since the pandemic arrived. The seven-day average for new daily cases was 555 as of Friday, the lowest statewide in over 10 months. And Virginia just recorded its lowest tally of new coronavirus hospitalizations at 684. The steep decline is ...
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”