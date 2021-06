In this awesome video, Abraham-Hicks describes in detail the process of manifestation (creating your reality). So, how is it the things do manifest? How do you (because it is you doing it – it's not anybody else doing it), how do you turn your thoughts to things? How do you turn the vibration that you have launched? How do you turn it into a manifestation? How does it become actual? How do you see it, and hear it, and smell it, and taste it, and touch it? What makes it real?