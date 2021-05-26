Cancel
UFC

Mackenzie Dern says Marina Rodriguez fight isn’t done despite Dana White announcing it

By Adam D Martin
bjpenn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC women’s strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern says the Marina Rodriguez fight isn’t done despite UFC president Dana White announcing it. White revealed last week that the UFC is targeting a matchup between Dern and Rodriguez, two of the top-10 women’s strawweights in the world. However, Dern says that the fight isn’t done just yet. Speaking to AG Fight, Dern said that the UFC has offered her the fight with Rodriguez as the main event for the July 31 UFC Fight Night card. However, Dern said that Rodriguez isn’t ready to fight on that date, and Dern hopes she gets someone else as her ambitious plan includes fighting someone in July and then fighting again in September.

www.bjpenn.com
