MLB Draft 2021: Dodgers projected to take RHP Gunnar Hoglund at No. 29 overall

In this era of baseball, dual talents are extremely covetous commodities. If a player can both hit and pitch effectively, he becomes extremely valuable. Case in point, Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, someone at North Oconee High in Bogart, Georgia, could eventually give Ohtani a run for his money. At only 18 years of age, Bubba Chandler is already proving his worth as a shortstop and pitcher. On the mound, he’s been known as a slightly above-average pitcher. At the plate, his offensive numbers are impressive. Chandler’s fielding is one of his best weapons. Let’s dive in further and see just what kind of arsenal he possesses.