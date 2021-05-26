MLB Draft 2021: Dodgers projected to take RHP Gunnar Hoglund at No. 29 overall
I'm playing catch-up here with the MLB Draft getting closer and closer. This mock draft from Jonathan Mayo at MLB.com is from one week ago, and he projected the Dodgers to take Ole Miss right-hander Gunnar Hoglund. He'd be a top 10 contender if not for his recent Tommy John surgery," writes Mayo, "and there could be a number of teams in the second half of the first round who would be willing to have him rehab in their system.www.dailydodgers.com