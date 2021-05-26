Glastonbury has new option for Main Street sidewalks; watch the videos

GLASTONBURY — Town officials have come up with a new option for building a section of sidewalk along the southern part of Main Street in an area where steep slopes on the west side of the street make construction difficult.

Ideas already under consideration for the sidewalk between the Old Cider Mill and the Red Hill Road intersection are cutting into the slope and building a retaining wall to hold back the soil or leaving the slope alone and relocating Main Street to the east by up to 9 feet.

The problem with the retaining wall option, Town Engineer Daniel Pennington told the Town Council on Tuesday evening, is that an expert analysis has concluded that any digging into the slope might create instability in the entire slope. That could endanger houses at the top of the slope, including at least one historic house, and endanger people at the bottom.

The main problem with moving Main Street to the east is that it would bring the street’s fast-moving traffic closer to homes there, which the homeowners argue would increase hazards that already exist from cars running off the road into their yards.

MAIN STREET SIDEWALKS

NEW OPTION: Build the sidewalk on top of a wall at the bottom of the slope on the west side of the street, putting fill in the area between the wall and the slope and a safety fence to keep pedestrians from falling into the street. Move street east by up to 6 feet.

OTHER OPTIONS: Cut into the slope and build a retaining wall, leaving street where it is, or leave the slope alone and move Main Street up to 9 feet to the east.

OFF TABLE: Building sidewalk on east side of street, with street crossings to existing sidewalks to north and south of it.

PUBLIC HEARING: During June 22 Town Council meeting

The new idea Pennington described to the council Tuesday is to build a wall at the bottom of the slope — not cutting into it — and put fill behind it to create a small, flat area at the base of the slope. The sidewalk would run along the top of the wall, maybe 3½ feet above the road surface, with a “safety rail” to keep pedestrians from falling off.

Pennington said this option would enhance the stability of the slope. It would require moving Main Street to the east but by only 6 feet rather than 9 feet.

None of the options for moving Main Street would require the town to take property from private owners through eminent domain, Pennington told the council. All could be accomplished within the road’s existing right-of-way.

Officials made clear at the meeting that one other option for the sidewalk project that had been briefly considered won’t be pursued. That is the idea suggested by some council members in January of building the new section of sidewalk on the east side of the street.

That would require pedestrians walking through the area to cross the busy street twice — to and from the existing sidewalks on the west side of the street.

Pennington said the town staff wasn’t recommending that option, mainly for safety reasons.

He said the cost of all three other options for the project are roughly in the $800,000 range.

The council agreed to hold a public hearing June 22 on all three remaining options. They are: building at the base of the slope and moving the road east up to 9 feet, building the wall with the sidewalk on top and moving the road east up to 6 feet, and cutting into the slope and building a retaining wall to avoid any road relocation.

Tuesday’s meeting was the council’s first in-person meeting since the start of COVID-19 restrictions last year. While the June 22 meeting is also expected to be held in person, and members of the public can attend and speak, they can also submit written comments or speak via the Zoom videoconferencing program as they did when the council was meeting remotely.