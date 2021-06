Hey everyone, we were just notified that there will be no room for my 21' hurricane at Ocean Pointe in Tavernier. This is going to be a complete bummer for my family as we always take our boat. We stayed here last year and it wasn't an issue, so now I'm scrambling for alternatives. We're coming July 3 - July 9, just like last year. Man, I really didn't think they would have no room as there was plenty last time. Can anyone recommend a place to rent a slip on a nearby marina?