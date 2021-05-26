Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon just bought MGM Studios for $8.45 billion.

By Christopher Zara
Fast Company
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bezos has a new pet lion. Amazon.com Inc. has reached a deal to acquire the storied MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, a move that will significantly bulk up its content library and entertainment IP in the escalating war between premium streaming services. In a joint announcement Wednesday, the companies said MGM’s arsenal of more than 4,000 titles—including franchises ranging from James Bond and The Pink Panther to the Rocky and Poltergeist movies—will complement the Seattle e-commerce giant’s existing Amazon Studios, which is largely focused on TV series.

www.fastcompany.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#Mgm Studios#Amazon Shares#Disney Tv#Disney Movies#Mgm Studios#Amazon Com Inc#Metro Goldwyn Mayer#Prime Video#Warnermedia#Tv Streaming#Tv Series#Familiar Franchises#Fresh Movies#Hollywood#Merger#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

Why You Should Be Holding On to Your Amazon Stock

I won’t Hold On for Dear Life (HODL) with Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). I’d rather HODL with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock. I have held AMZN stock for about eight years. I was dared to do it by critics at another investment site. Since then, the shares have been a true “10-bagger.” They’re up by a factor of 10. My Amazon shares are one of the biggest holdings in my retirement account.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Disney Feuds With Comcast Over Direction Of Hulu

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) are in an escalating feud over the direction of Hulu, the streaming service jointly owned by the rival companies, with Comcast reportedly putting a freeze on its funding of Hulu while agitating for a large payoff when Disney is slated to buy Comcast’s minority stake in 2024.
NFLInvestor's Business Daily

Disney, Amazon In Race For Next Streaming Prize With 'Almost Nothing Left To Buy'

Disney (DIS) could boost its streaming fortunes with a deal for the coveted NFL Sunday Ticket as the industry's consolidation leaves few remaining prospects, according to an analyst. Disney stock rose. The streaming landscape is undergoing seismic shifts, with Amazon's (AMZN) takeover of the legendary MGM Studios just the latest...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Amazon Prime Day: dates and offers

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day? The e-commerce company revealed the date of the event. It will be held on June 21 and 22. With this, the company founded by Jeff Bezos returns to its usual dates, since last year it delayed the day of offers as a result of the pandemic.
Stockstipranks.com

Is Amazon Stock Worthwhile after the MGM Deal?

As far as mega-cap technology companies go, Amazon (AMZN) remains one of the steadiest long-term growth plays in the market today. Indeed, Amazon’s near-, medium- and long-term returns for investors are hard to beat, particularly given Amazon’s size. The fact that a company with a $1.6 trillion market cap is able to produce this kind of capital appreciation for investors consistently is hard to fathom. (See Amazon stock analysis on TipRanks)
TV ShowsStreetInsider.com

Amazon (AMZN) to acquire MGM for $8.45 Billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MGM today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion. MGM has nearly a century of filmmaking history and complements the work of Amazon Studios, which has primarily focused on producing TV show programming. Amazon will help preserve MGM's heritage and catalog of films, and provide customers with greater access to these existing works. Through this acquisition, Amazon would empower MGM to continue to do what they do best: great storytelling.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Endeavor Content Inks Global Deals For ‘Conversations With Friends’ With Amazon, HBO; Prentiss Fraser Sets Out TV Sales Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has closed a raft of sales for Normal People’s follow-up series Conversations With Friends, as TV sales chief Prentiss Fraser has spoken in detail for the first time about how she has transformed the company’s distribution regime. Element Pictures’ adaptation of Sally Rooney’s second novel is again...
TV Showsstreetauthority.com

Why Amazon’s Latest Deal Could Be Just The Beginning…

A couple of weeks ago, e-commerce giant Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) announced that it is acquiring MGM studios in an $8.5 billion deal. If you’re an Amazon customer, that means you’ll likely be able to watch James Bond or Rocky movies on your Prime video service (along with potentially thousands of other titles).
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Streaming Amazon's Next Great New Frontier?

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is the ultimate disrupter, challenging and changing multiple traditional industries. It hasn't always been successful, but that doesn't matter. It has enormous cash coffers that is uses to invest in new ventures, and it can quietly shut down initiatives that don't work out, or keep pumping cash into them until they do. It has done all of these things.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Movie Marketing Exec Christian Davin Exits

We first told you about Netflix and Warner Bros. marketing executive Christian Davin’s arrival at Amazon Studios a little more than a year ago, and now he is leaving, Deadline has confirmed. While Amazon has reorganized its marketing department ala a TV studio under CMO Ukonwa Ojo, who was hired...
Moviessideshow.com

AMC Announces Movie Subscription Service, Invincible Comes to Amazon, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. AMC Theatres has added a new ticket subscription service to its offerings called AMC Stubs A-List. For $20 a month, members will be able to see three movies a week, as well as receive all the benefits of AMC’s Stubs reward program. This new subscription service will launch on Tuesday, June 26th.
Businesstechinvestornews.com

The MGM Deal: Amazon Has the Money and Needs the Content

Plus a look at other stock market news and an interview with Thomson Reuters automotive reporter Paul Lienert. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announces plans to buy MGM. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) slips a bit despite strong earnings. salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) rises, and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) swings higher thanks to strength in its golf business. In this episode of Motley Fool Money, Motley Fool analysts Ron Gross and Jason Moser discuss those stories and weigh in on the latest from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM).
Businessphoenixherald.com

Will Amazon's purchase of MGM mark the end of Netflix's reign?

The ruthless war between the world's leading video-on-demand companies reached a climax when the Amazon acquired the legendary Hollywood studio MGM (Metro Goldwyn Mayer) in a deal worth US$8.45 billion. The sale of MGM on May 26 followed more than six months of negotiations. The American studio known for its...
Businessredsharknews.com

Amazon acquires MGM: Will the universe be the same again?

Recently news emerged that streaming giant, Amazon, was purchasing famed studio, MGM. Whatever would James And make of it?. For such a famous name, MGM has had a mixed history as a corporate entity. Despite association with the James Bond and Rocky franchises, and more recently The Handmaid’s Tale, MGM itself spent the latter half of the twentieth century in a series of corporate reshuffles then bankruptcy in 2010. It hasn’t owned significant production infrastructure for decades and the corporate HQ occupies rented space in a Beverly Hills low-rise. It’s a big name for what’s now not really a big company anymore, at least in the context of century-old movie studios. A glowing example of consistently successful business tactics it is not.
BusinessTech Dirt

Now That Amazon Has Bought MGM, Will It Turn Against The Internet?

As you may have heard, Amazon recently reached a deal to buy MGM Studios for $8.5 billion, expanding its in-house content studio, which is already quite massive, given its efforts to build up its Prime Video streaming service. For a variety of reasons (notably, everything Amazon has done with Prime, as well as increasing video streaming competition from Disney, NBC Universal, Warner Media/Discovery, etc.), the deal isn't that surprising.
Businessprweek.com

How Amazon should respond to scrutiny over MGM acquisition

SEATTLE: For Amazon’s acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer to pass antitrust review, Amazon will need to demonstrate that a strong, competitive landscape -- with companies such as Netflix, Disney, Hulu, Comcast and Paramount -- will continue to exist for streaming entertainment, according PR experts. If the $8.45 billion deal goes through, it...
BusinessTechSpot

Stack Overflow bought out by Prosus for a handsome $1.8 billion

In a nutshell: Prosus is all-in when it comes to investing in EdTech; the tech investment firm has announced that it has successfully acquired Stack Overflow, a popular question-and-answer portfolio of sites dedicated to helping developers and building communities around niche topics. This is the first in what appears to be a series of moves focused on the future of learning independently online.