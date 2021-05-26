$5 million dollar prizes along with COVID protection

Illinoisans who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will have a chance to win up to a million dollars in a series of upcoming lottery drawings. Governor JB Pritzker says anyone who has gotten their first dose within the state’s boundaries by July 1st will be eligible for the first drawing and all that will follow. The Illinois Lottery will conduct the drawings for prizes ranging from $100,000 to $1 million dollars. Minors who have gotten the vaccine could win $150,000 in Bright Start college scholarship funds.