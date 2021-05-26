Cancel
Lottery

$5 million dollar prizes along with COVID protection

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Polis Launches Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing. DENVER — In an effort to get even more Coloradans vaccinated, Governor Jared Polis today announced the Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing, where vaccinated Coloradans will have the opportunity to win $1 million, for a total of $5 million in prizes given out. Each week, for five weeks, one winner will be selected. Winners will be announced on June 4, June 11, June 18, June 25, with the final winner being announced on July 7. Coloradans must be vaccinated by June 30 to qualify to win on July 7. This public health initiative is being hosted in partnership with the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR), Colorado Lottery, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

