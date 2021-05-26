'Superstar' Foden formed by love of football and fishing

Phil Foden’s story originally appeared in i-D's The New Worldwi-De Issue, no. 363, Summer 2021. Order your copy here. Phil Foden is busy battering an orange to smithereens in a village hall in Edgeley, just outside of Stockport. With no football in sight, he has taken it upon himself to raid the fruit bowl on set and begins playing keepy uppys with it, in a pair of now fruit-stained Nike Cortez. Today, Phil has a rare day off from the game he has spent countless hours perfecting: he is on his way to becoming one of the most exciting England players in recent history, as well as to appearing on his first-ever magazine cover, and yet, the only thing that is on Phil Foden’s mind is the same thing that has permanently been on his mind since he was a toddler: kicking ball.