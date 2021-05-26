Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'Superstar' Foden formed by love of football and fishing

dallassun.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Foden already has eight major trophies to his name before his 21st birthday on Friday. The following day he may have the perfect present in Manchester City's first Champions League crown. Born and raised in Stockport, just six miles (10 kilometres) from the club's Etihad Stadium, Foden is the...

www.dallassun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Phil Foden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#The Premier League#Academy#Afp#City#Reddish Vulcans#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
News Break
Fishing
Country
Spain
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Soccer
Country
India
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFATribal Football

Man City defender Stones: Foden will continue to improve

Manchester City defender John Stones says there's much more to come from Phil Foden. Stones expects Foden to get even better after a breakthrough season at Manchester City that saw him named PFA Young Player of the Year. "It's difficult when you play with someone and you're a big fan...
Premier Leaguemancity.com

The best of Phil Foden

At the age of just 21, the Stockport-born City fan has become a key member of Pep Guardiola's swash-buckling squad, playing an integral role of our superb Premier League and Carabao Cup successes - and our road to our first Champions League Final. In recognition of an outstanding personal campaign,...
FIFAVice

Phil Foden: "Some people see footballers as arrogant"

Phil Foden’s story originally appeared in i-D's The New Worldwi-De Issue, no. 363, Summer 2021. Order your copy here. Phil Foden is busy battering an orange to smithereens in a village hall in Edgeley, just outside of Stockport. With no football in sight, he has taken it upon himself to raid the fruit bowl on set and begins playing keepy uppys with it, in a pair of now fruit-stained Nike Cortez. Today, Phil has a rare day off from the game he has spent countless hours perfecting: he is on his way to becoming one of the most exciting England players in recent history, as well as to appearing on his first-ever magazine cover, and yet, the only thing that is on Phil Foden’s mind is the same thing that has permanently been on his mind since he was a toddler: kicking ball.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Football’s most interesting haircuts from Phil Foden to David Beckham’s cornrows, ranked

Manchester City footballer Phil Foden, who is set to play for England at Euro 2020, has debuted a new, bleach blond haircut ahead of the team’s first match on Sunday.In an Instagram post on Tuesday, he hinted that he had taken inspiration from Paul Gascoigne, who sported a similar haircut for much of his football career with the caption “Euro 96 vibes”. Since unveiling his updated look, Foden has been compared to both Eminem and Gascoigne, earning the nickname “Stockport Gazza”. Gascoigne played for England in the Euro 1996 competition, during which he scored a memorable goal against Scotland at...
Soccerbesoccer.com

Phil Foden hits back at Southgate's critics

Phil Foden has defended Gareth Southgate after the England manager was criticised for his side's spluttering start at Euro 2020. Southgate's team selections and tactics have been slammed in some quarters after England scored just once in their first two games. Friday's drab 0-0 draw against old rivals Scotland at...
Soccerworcesterobserver.co.uk

Foden revealed as England’s most popular player

PHIL Foden is officially England’s most popular player at Euro 2020, a new study has revealed. The Manchester City midfielder has earned rave reviews for his performances on the pitch this season and won the trust of his manager Pep Guardiola as well as breaking into the England side, and his rise to prominence has seen him become a big hit with fans.
Premier Leagueprimenewsghana.com

Analysis: Why Ghanaians love European football than local leagues

Football is the most favourite sport in the world and the nation’s most popular sport and Ghanaians know quality football when they see one. Many Ghanaians have developed a strong taste for foreign products and regard products from other countries as having a higher quality and value than locally produced ones. This preference for foreign products seems to extend beyond simple consumer goods and is reflected in Ghanaians’ taste for foreign football brands.
TennisBirmingham Star

Superstar Neymar to miss Olympics

Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, will not play for Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, but veteran Daniel Alves did make the squad announced Thursday. Neymar's PSG teammate Marquinhos, who also landed a gold medal in Rio five years ago, is another name not on coach...
Soccer67hailhail.com

Why our love for Celtic icon Bertie Auld goes beyond football

Like everyone who follows Scottish football, we were truly saddened by the news about Celtic icon Bertie Auld, and his ongoing battle with dementia. Following a club announcement [Celtic FC], the greetings and well-wishes were immediately forthcoming. Even rival supporters from across Scotland have time for Bertie Auld. One of the famous Lisbon Lions, his tales of regaling the team in ’67 with the Celtic Song in the tunnel are the stuff of legend [Independent].