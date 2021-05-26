OBITUARY: Joyce Parnell McCullough

Joyce Parnell McCullough, age 89 of Thompson’s Station, TN in the Bethesda Community passed away May 24, 2021. Born January 11, 1932 in Birmingham, AL and the daughter of the late Perry Parnell and Myrtle Lambert Parnell Snarr. She lived most of her childhood in Piedmont, AL and married Charles Douglas McCullough there in 1950. She attended Samford University and retired as a principal in the architectural firm of Cooper, Carry, Inc., Atlanta, GA where she served as a Secretary-Treasurer of the firm for 26 years and was the Chief Operating Officer. She was a Baptist and an active member for the Brig. General John Hunt Morgan Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Huntsville, AL. She found time to research and publish her family history and developed a deep and abiding love for her southern roots.