Danny Westneat: Seattle is suffering from a pandemic -- of buck-passing

Even as the federal government eases COVID-19 guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated, King County’s top doctor is still urging caution. The Centers for Disease Control last week announced that people who are fully vaccinated can resume activities they did prior to the pandemic, and ditch masks both indoors and outdoors, along with staying six feet apart. Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 also do not have to quarantine themselves or get tested unless they have symptoms.