Getting to Know Cullen Daane

Cullen Daane grew up in Old Naples, adventured to the International University of Monaco to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration, then later pursued a career in fine jewelry and received a Graduate Gemologist certification from the Gemological Institute of America. In 2009, she launched Pierre & Harry, her own collection that allows her to create beautiful pieces of jewelry and affords her the flexibility to care for her sons Briggs, age 3, and Russell, an infant, and her two dogs, Kramer and Sandy. “My husband, Andrew, and I both grew up here and are grateful to be rearing family here, too,” she says, knowing she’s fortunate to have grandparents close by as well. Daane, who lives in Lake Park, also appreciates the close-knit community in Naples, a place where friends and neighbors rally to help others. “As a cancer survivor, I support and love the work that Cancer Alliance of Naples (CAN) does in our community. I had an 8-month-old when I was diagnosed, and I don’t know what I would have done without childcare help and support from family and friends. I love that CAN helps out people in our community with everyday needs such as childcare, groceries, gas, and household expenses.” Below, Daane’s top spots to…