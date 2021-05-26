Miami Marlins: 3 Options to Replace the Injured Brian Anderson at 3B

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo López gave up seven hits and two runs over five innings in his first victory of the season for the Marlins, who won for just the third time in nine games. Austin Barnes had an RBI double and Betts drove in another run during the second inning for the defending World Series champions, whose four-game winning streak ended.