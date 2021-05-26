Miami Marlins: 3 Options to Replace the Injured Brian Anderson at 3B
Should Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson miss extensive time due to a sustained shoulder injury, who should take his everyday spot at the hot corner?. There is arguably no other team that has sustained more injuries up and down their roster throughout the 2021 season to this point more than the Miami Marlins. Still standing at 23-25 however squarely in contention in the NL East, the Marlins depth and pitching in particular has allowed them to succeed.marlinmaniac.com