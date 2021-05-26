Cancel
50 Years Ago: ‘Escape From the Planet of the Apes’ Explores New World

By Michael Gallucci
 18 days ago
At the end of 1970's Beneath the Planet of the Apes, the first sequel in the original five-movie series, friendly chimpanzees Cornelius and Zira somehow managed to avoid the nuclear bomb that wiped out the rest of the cast. So, here they were, a year later in Escape From the Planet of the Apes, on Earth in the year 1973 – thanks to a convoluted time-warp explanation that makes much more sense plot-wise if you don't think too hard about it.

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Anchored by one of the most hypnotizing performances ever by Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, this Stephen King adaptation puts us in the shoes of a stranded family isolated within the confines of the colossal Overlook Hotel up in the Colorado Rocky Mountains. Nothing new can be said about the masterful atmosphere, the maddening anxiety and the overwhelming sense of dread that permeates the whole film. There is a reason why it has stood the test of time and has become the ultimate blueprint for cabin-fever horror, despite being originally panned upon release by critics and audiences alike.