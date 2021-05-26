Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2021 Preview: Projecting T.J. Hockenson's Stats

By Vito Chirco
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 18 days ago

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson officially burst on to the scene in 2020, being named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

The 2019 first-round pick of Detroit finished with 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns a season ago -- numbers that were good enough for second best on the Lions, in each of the three respective stats. The only person ahead of him in each category was now ex-Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Hockenson comes into the 2021 campaign as Detroit's most reliable returning pass-catcher.

So, what will he do for an encore?

According to Lions second-year tight ends coach Ben Johnson, there is still a lot for the Iowa product to achieve, going into his third NFL campaign.

"I think it’s been a fairly consistent message all offseason from Coach (Dan) Campbell to A-Lynn (offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn) that there’s plenty meat still on that bone for him," Johnson told reporters last week. "And, I think he’s embraced that. He agrees with that, and we’re really looking forward to getting more out of him now."

Hockenson will have a new quarterback to throw to him this upcoming season in former L.A. Rams passer Jared Goff, but still expect the 6-foot-5, 247-pound tight end to remain a focal point of the offense in Motown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bS0Rr_0aBxoywr00
Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

And, Johnson told reporters, without being specific, that he and the Detroit coaching staff are planning on working with "Hock" on "three to five things" throughout the 2021 season that will allow Hockenson to take his game to an even higher level.

"During the season, we keep track of what he’s doing well within a four-game stretch. So, every quarter of the season, we like to keep track of that, and we kind of set goals for him for each four-game stretch," Johnson expressed. "We feel like we’ve got a good handle over the course of the season (on) what he’s excelling at, where he needs to improve. At the end of the season, we do a big review, where was he, were we right with all that? And then, what did it look like? And so with Coach Campbell coming in and all these new coaches is a new set of eyes, and it reaffirmed a lot of things that I thought."

With his talent level and considering the fact that the Lions' receivers room will not be as deep as it was last season, Hockenson has a solid chance to expand upon his 2020 production.

I'm a part of the camp that believes Hock, with more opportunities headed his way, will put up even bigger numbers in 2021.

My '21 stat line prediction for Hockenson: 82 receptions, 908 yards and eight touchdowns

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
153
Followers
375
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tight Ends#L A Rams#Coach Campbell#247 Pound Tight End#Reporters#Motown#Plenty Meat#Eyes#Things#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllLions

4 Takeaways from Detroit Lions' OTAs

Attending organized team activities at the Detroit Lions practice facility in Allen Park, Michigan represented another small step towards normalcy. Since all of the drastic changes the organization has undergone the past few months, witnessing drills out on the football field was a bright spot for many. From changes in...
NFLDetroit News

Lions staying home for training camp, not holding joint practices

Allen Park — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is coming from an organization that likes to take training camp on the road. During Sean Payton's tenure as the New Orleans Saints head coach, the team has held camps in Mississippi, California and most recently at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
NFLMLive.com

Detroit Lions signing 3 players after rookie minicamp

ALLEN PARK -- With the pandemic limiting teams to just five tryout players during rookie minicamp, the Detroit Lions elected to roll with no offensive tackles so they could use all five spots on guys they actually wanted to evaluate. They didn’t even have a quarterback in camp. In the...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions new numbers revealed at rookie mini-camp

The Detroit Lions rookie mini-camp is underway and Pride of Detroit was in Allen Park on Sunday taking it all in. One of the things we finally got a look at is the initial jersey numbers assigned to the rookies from the 2021 draft cycle. While the numbers below are...
NFLCBS Sports

Lions' Charlie Taumoepeau: Signs deal with Detroit

Taumoepeau has signed a contract with the Lions, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Taumoepeau has spent time in the Cowboys and Colts organizations but is yet to make a regular-season appearance. Maybe his third time joining a blue and white NFL team will be the charm.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Lions Signing DB Alijah Holder

The Detroit Lions are signing DB Alijah Holder to a contract on Sunday, according to his agent. Holder, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Stanford back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason. Since then,...
NFLchatsports.com

Monday open thread: Are the Lions better or worse than last season?

With rookie mini-camp completed, we are slowly starting to see the squad the Detroit Lions have put together. The coming weeks will be crucial for setting expectations and building a sense of excitement in general. For fans, one question will always be at the forefront of their minds: how good is this team?
NFLchatsports.com

Driven Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown 'ready to take someone's job'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown left little doubt regarding what he's about after the final day of the team's rookie minicamp on Sunday. Ultra-competitive, just like first-year coach Dan Campbell wants them, St. Brown was all business this weekend. "I'm excited to be here, I'm excited to work...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions fan approval poll: GM Brad Holmes (2021 post-draft)

When we last checked in with Detroit Lions’ fans about their thoughts on new general manager Brad Holmes, there was a near-unanimous feeling that he had fulfilled his duties to his best ability. 97 percent of fans approved of the job he had been doing. The Lions hadn’t quite embarked on free agency yet, but that doesn’t mean Holmes hadn’t done anything.
NFLbartlesvilleradio.com

Parker Participates in Lions Rookie Camp

Former Bartlesville High School standout A.J. Parker stole headlines late last month after he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Detroit lions. Parker saw his first professional action over the weekend as the Lions hosted their rookie minicamp. The rookie camp consists mostly of drillwork and learning the...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Observations from Lions 2021 rookie mini-camp

Like the air after a thunderstorm, the atmosphere surrounding Allen Park felt clean and fresh following a change in regime for the Detroit Lions. Yes, it’s only the first day the media has been let in to observe football activities in 2021, but the changes were noticeable and plenty. The...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears 2021 schedule roundtable: Get your Garrett Popcorn ready

The NFL schedule sages were kind to the Bears in two specific respects. A team with Andy Dalton potentially seeing significant time under center will not play back-to-back road games all season, barring an extended underdog playoff appearance. Also, a team with a rookie like Justin Fields potentially seeing significant time under center gets a glorious mid-season Week 10 bye. Nothing could be more important to let any team recalibrate than a rest week placed squarely in the middle of the first 17-game schedule in the Common Era.
NFLUSA Today

Lions have one of the NFL's older rosters despite recent roster upheaval

The new-look Detroit Lions parted ways with several older, longtime team members this past offseason. Detroit quickly became no country for older football players, or so it seems. Kicker Matt Prater (36), running back Adrian Peterson (36), quarterbacks Matthew Stafford (33) and Chase Daniel (34), wide receiver Danny Amendola (35)...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Fantasy Football Mock Draft 1.0

Free agency is over, the NFL Draft is done, and that means it’s time for the fantasy football mock draft season to begin. While the start of the regular season is still a long way away, it’s never too early to get ready to dominate your league. Winning in fantasy football is a year-long process, so it’s never too early to look at ADP trends and test out different draft strategies.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Lions Defensive Tackle Suffers ACL Injury, Out for 2021 Season

The Detroit Lions have lost their first member of the 2021 roster to a major injury. According to NFL Network, Lions defensive tackle Joel Heath suffered a "freak" injury during bag drills on Wednesday. As a result of tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, Heath will miss the entire 2021 NFL...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Lions Have Allowed Over 200 Sacks in Past Five Seasons

The Detroit Lions have confidence that quarterback Jared Goff will aid in the current rebuild. New Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell is excited to see Goff in person, as he has reportedly watched extensive film of the team's new signal-caller. "I'll tell you how I feel about Jared Goff and...
NFLfox2detroit.com

Lions Rookie Camp Wrap

The Lions wrapped up rookie camp on Sunday in Allen Park. Jennifer Hammond has a report on the work the young guys got in.