AZA Partners with Videotel Digital to Launch Videotel Digital Association Partner Program

Hy-Vee, Inc. has signed a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud to stay on the cutting edge of digital technology and drive new and unique innovation for its customers – both in-store and online. The company is utilizing a suite of services powered by Google Cloud to make online shopping easier for customers who use its Hy-Vee Aisles Online services, to integrate Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian services, and to enable customers to schedule vaccinations online including the COVID-19 vaccine, among other offerings.