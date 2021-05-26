Cancel
AZA Partners with Videotel Digital to Launch Videotel Digital Association Partner Program

By CI Staff
commercialintegrator.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideotel Digital today announced that the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is the debut partner for their 2021 Association Partner Program. Videotel Digital’s Association Partnership Program commits a percentage of media player sales to benefit the AZA’s work and all of its conservation efforts. AZA members interested in making such purchases can use a dedicated page of the Videotel Digital website.

www.commercialintegrator.com
