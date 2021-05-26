Behind Trevor Bauer, Dodgers go for sweep of Astros
With the Houston Astros lifting attendance restrictions in advance of a nine-game homestand featuring three of the top teams in the majors, the atmosphere at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday was fully charged for the first time since Game 7 of the 2019 World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers not only felt the energy pulsating through the stadium, they fed off it while rolling to a 9-2 victory in the opener of a two-game interleague series that extended their winning streak to eight games.www.dailydodgers.com