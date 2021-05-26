Cancel
Music

How Plant and Hynde Made ‘Psychedelic Marmite’ Together

By Martin Kielty
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 17 days ago
Robert Plant said he celebrated what he called a “pure” era of songwriting with his 2017 cover of “Bluebirds Over the Mountain,” which featured Chrissie Hynde. The track appeared on his Sensational Shape Shifters LP Carry Fire, 59 years after it became the first song written by rockabilly artist Ersel Hickey. It became a hit for Ritchie Valens and later for the Beach Boys.

92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

