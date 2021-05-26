Cancel
Elvis slept here: Radisson opens Legends Suite

By Mark Nicklawske
perfectduluthday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElvis Presley fans who want to live like the king of rock and roll now have a special place to stay in Duluth. The Radisson Hotel Duluth Harborview, 505 Superior St., has redecorated and renamed its 15th floor suite where Presley stayed following Twin Ports performances in 1976 and 1977. The Legends Suite features concert photos, posters, a ticket stub and other memorabilia recognizing the Presley visit as well as tributes to singer-songwriter Bob Dylan — who was born in Duluth — and country music outlaw Willie Nelson.

