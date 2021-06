While 2021 has proven to be a better year than 2020, it still had its fair share of bad turns and tragedies. The past week was tough for people in London, Ont and by now everyone knows what happened there. The NHL released a statement in support of the community and immediately I mentioned that it was a “huge step” for the league. The first response I got was it really wasn’t good enough. I disagree and for one main reason, we want this league to be better but it is trying to recover from years of ignorance and a complete lack of awareness.