KV Oostende manager Alexander Blessin has admitted that he couldn’t believe the low valuation Celtic had for Jack Hendry. Hendry left Parkhead having failed to impress the club or the supporters. He was the lowest in the pecking order when he departed for Oostende on loan, with Celtic throwing in a £1.5m option-to-buy clause. This is something Oostende have reportedly decided to take up [Daily Record]. His departure hasn’t yet been confirmed by either club.