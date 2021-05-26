Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers’ Joe Kelly on dealing with Astros fans’ online bile: ‘People be b--ches’

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly is unafraid of speaking out against the Houston Astros in the wake of the organization's cheating scandal and it showed last year when he re-ignited the two teams' rivalry. Before the Dodgers' series against the Astros on Tuesday, Kelly talked again about the hate he gets from Astros fans for throwing at one of their players last season. Kelly hit Alex Bregman with a pitch and hurled expletives at Carlos Correa.

www.dailydodgers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Carlos Correa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Dodgers#The Houston Astros#Astros Fans#Expletives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

After rough road trip, tough series awaits

HOUSTON -- After a six-game, seven-day road trip to San Francisco and Houston, the Rangers are returning home winless in those games. Capped off with a 6-2 loss to the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, Texas undid a lot of work to get to .500, sitting at 18-24 a quarter through the season. The Rangers again battled back from a 2-0 deficit against the Astros with a two-run homer by David Dahl and made it a competitive match up to late in the game.
MLBFrankfort Times

Los Angeles Dodgers sign Albert Pujols to major league deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. The 41-year-old Pujols formalized his one-year deal Monday with the defending World Series champions after agreeing to make...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night's start against the...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Texas Rangers vs Houston Astros 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros will meet again at the Minute Maid Park for the finale of the four-game series. The Rangers were swept in their last series against the San Francisco Giants. The Rangers cut the lead 6-5 with four runs in the eighth inning but it wasn’t enough to give them the game against the Astros. They lost the first three games of this series and now hold an 18-23 record placing them second to last in the NL West Division, six games behind the lead, Oakland Athletics.
MLBFrankfort Times

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBKilleen Daily Herald

A week after Khris Davis predicted playoffs, Rangers’ losing streak reaches 6 games

HOUSTON — In the clubhouse after the Rangers lost 6-2 to the Astros on Sunday, manager Chris Woodward had a message to his team, which had just lost its sixth game in a row. One, he wanted them to stay positive. But secondly, he told them he wanted the loss to hurt. He wanted the team to care. Another winnable game had turned into another devastating loss.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Houston’s Altuve puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers

Texas Rangers (18-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (23-17, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -183, Rangers +157; over/under is 8...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Texas-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to center field. Carlos Correa grounds out to second base. Jose Altuve out at second. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Michael Brantley scores. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base, Charlie Culberson to Nate Lowe. 1 run, 3...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Odorizzi (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. After completing a 35-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Odorizzi is ready to return to game action. It's not clear how many pitches he will throw against Round Rock on Monday. Regardless, if he makes it through unscathed, Odorizzi could theoretically return as soon as next weekend to take the spot vacated by Jose Urquidy (shoulder). Kent Emanuel would be another candidate for that opening, if the Astros feel they don't want to rush things with Odorizzi.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

MLB roundup: Ohtani's late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
Houston, TXPosted by
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Swept By Astros, Remain 'Confident' Amid Six-Game Skid

The Texas Rangers, and their fans, are ready to get the heck out of Houston. Last Sunday, the Rangers got back to .500 at 18-18. One week later, they suffered their fourth sweep of the season, losing the to Astros by a score of 6-2. Not only were the Rangers swept in four games by their in-state rivals, they went 0-6 on their road trip this week, dropping them to 18-24 on the season.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBlindyssports.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros’ current homestand having gone hitless over...