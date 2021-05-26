Dodgers’ Joe Kelly on dealing with Astros fans’ online bile: ‘People be b--ches’
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly is unafraid of speaking out against the Houston Astros in the wake of the organization's cheating scandal and it showed last year when he re-ignited the two teams' rivalry. Before the Dodgers' series against the Astros on Tuesday, Kelly talked again about the hate he gets from Astros fans for throwing at one of their players last season. Kelly hit Alex Bregman with a pitch and hurled expletives at Carlos Correa.