Nature’s flashlight.

Since the dawn of humankind, we have observed the cycles of nature and struggled to survive in these powerful patterns. Life and death, night and day, the seasons, the ebb and flow of the tides, the arcs of the sun and moon, inspire human beings to “make sense” of these phenomena with explanatory narratives. In our relationships to each other, these cyclic patterns show up as love and fear, trust and mistrust, creative collaboration, and destructive adversity. We live in these cyclic patterns, moment by moment. We can accept them and adapt to them creatively, or we can challenge them and attempt to control them. These patterns of conflict inform much of human history. Nature’s Challenge: The Dance of Death.