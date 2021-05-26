Liberty’s Natasha Howard has MCL sprain and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks

The WNBA-leading Liberty will be without Natasha Howard for up to six weeks.

Howard, the former Seattle Storm All-Star, was diagnosed with a left knee sprain and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, the Liberty (5-1) announced Wednesday morning.

Howard suffered the MCL sprain in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s win over the Dallas Wings. An MRI revealed the damage.

The veteran forward/center, a three-time WNBA champ, averaged 14.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in her first two games for the Liberty.

Howard missed the start of the season after finishing her EuroLeague campaign last month and then needing to be pass through the WNBA’s COVID protocols before being cleared to join the team in Brooklyn.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year was immediately inserted into the starting lineup in her Liberty debut on Sunday.

“It was pretty rough, it was pretty tough for me,” Howard said of her first game with her new team. “It took me a minute to get in my rhythm, playing-wise. Aside from that, I did an OK job coming in.”

The Liberty swung a deal with the Storm in February to bring Howard to Brooklyn.

