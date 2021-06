Jason Essex scheduling an official visit to Kentucky was a bit of a surprise, even to his head coach. Benny Palmer, the head coach at Winnetonka High School over in Kansas City, MO, said it was a shock when Essex told him that he had added a third school to his official visit list for June. Essex, a three-star wide receiver from the class of 2022, has long had official visits to Iowa State (June 4) and Colorado (June 25) set and ready to go, but it wasn’t until Tuesday when news surfaced from Allen Trieu of 247 Sports that Essex was adding an official trip to Lexington for the weekend of June 11.