Electric bikes are the future we are heading towards as some of the world’s most popular cities like New York have adopted them as a part of the eco-conscious lifestyle. Civilized Cycles wants to give considerate riders a cool way to commute in the cities in the form of Model 1 that’s just been unveiled. Unlike other e-bikes we’ve seen so far, this one is different – both in its looks and function. Model 1 seems like a perfect blend of an electric cruiser, cargo bike, and a moped. That’s because it adapts a laid-back, upright geometry, yet it has this profound step-through frame. The moped character is understandable since founder and CEO Zachary Shieffelin and his wife opened the first Vespa dealership in New York about two decades ago. Then Zachary opted to sell Zero Motorcycles, before finally deciding to go ahead with their own venture – Civilized Cycles.