Deals: Get Apple's 512GB 27-Inch iMac for Lowest Price of $1,699.99 ($299 Off)

I have a late 2014 27" iMac, 3.5 GHz Quad Core i5 with 32 GB RAM. It’s showing its age and my video card (AMD Radeon R9 M290X 2GB) is not powerful enough for Adobe’s latest version (with advanced features) of Photoshop, which I teach and use constantly. I am dismayed that the new m1 chip is only in the 24" iMac (which maxes out at 16GB and is not user upgradable; a deal killer for me!) The other option is a jump to the tower ($6000 +) with separate monitor, also a deal killer. Or a Mac Mini, which requires a separate monitor (Apple only makes a 32"? Also $$$) So, either I wait for a new 27" iMac with the m1, or buy another Intel model. ??? Any thoughts appreciated, thank you!