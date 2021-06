The first thing potential home buyers hear from anyone familiar with the housing market right now is “don’t.”. Homes are going for tens of thousands of dollars over asking price, real estate agents are seeing more all-cash offers than they ever have before, and “For Sale” signs are being taken down just days after they were put up. It’s an impossible market for buyers right now, but a great one for sellers. And it’s causing many to wonder whether this year’s boom is similar to the one that preceded the 2008 market collapse.