Aguas Calientes, Peru, draws in countless visitors throughout the year as it is the home of one of the Seven Wonders of the World: Machu Picchu. This ruined Incan temple holds thousands of years of stories, myths, and legends which you’ll need a whole vacation to tap into! Hike up to the ruins and wander through the Temple of the Sun. Plus, make sure you set aside plenty of time to explore Aguas Calientes itself. This destination is steeped in Incan history and bursting with rich colors from the vibrant plants native to the area. You will also find delicious places to eat, peaceful places to sit and rest, and majestic views to stare at for hours. Keep reading to explore the best things to do in Aguas Calientes, Peru.