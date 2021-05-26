Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Norwegian Cruise Line plots course for autumn return

breakingtravelnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwegian Cruise Line has unveiled plans for a substantial return to operations from United States and international ports this autumn. The news follows confirmation of a resumption in sailings from Seattle to Alaska planned for August. Later in the year, guests will once again be able to sail aboard Norwegian...

www.breakingtravelnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norwegian Cruise Line#Cruise Ships#Norwegian Pearl#Norwegian Bliss#Norwegian Breakaway#Cdc#Mexican#Norwegian Encore#Norwegian Sun#Norwegian Jade#Col N#Norwegian Escape#Norwegian Spirit#Norwegian Joy#Norwegian Jewel#Autumn#Caribbean Cruises#Seven Night Itineraries#11 Day Caribbean Voyages#Sailings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Related
Public Healthmaritime-executive.com

Cruise Passengers Test Positive for COVID-19 in Caribbean and Italy

The restart of cruise operations continues to be challenged by COVID-19 despite efforts to create a bubble environment aboard the ships. This week, two cruise ships operating in different parts of the world both reported passengers that tested positive for the virus despite a range of precautions enacted by the cruise lines. However, unlike 2020 when the outbreaks were widespread, the cruise lines’ protocols appear to be working.
Posted by
Shore News Network

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL VOYAGES RESTARTING FROM THE U.S

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, today announced additional voyages scheduled to set sail from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral, Fla., and Miami and confirmed that its newest innovative ship, Norwegian Encore will replace Norwegian Bliss in Alaska this summer.
Public Healthfinancialbuzz.com

Passengers Test Positive for COVID on First Cruise Voyage Out of North America

Two passengers aboard the Celebrity Millenium, owned by Royal Carribean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), have tested positive for COVID-19. This ship set sail last Saturday from St. Maarten with 500 passengers on board. In fact, this voyage marked one of the first times a cruise liner set sail out of North America since the height of the pandemic. Royal Caribbean had set strict guidelines for its new voyages, requiring all crew members and passengers over the age of 16 to show proof of full vaccination and present a negative COVID test 72 hours before departing. As the ship made its return to St. Maarten, the passengers, who shared a room together, tested positive as the staff conducted an end-of-cruise COVID screening. The two are asymptomatic, but have been placed in isolation until the ship is scheduled to return to St. Maarten on Saturday. “We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation,” the company stated.
Alaska StatePeter Greenberg Travel News

Cruise Lines Will Differ Rules

As cruise lines begin to set sail once again, you might want to choose your itineraries differently. It’s all about the individual port infrastructure, the rules for allowing ships in and what passengers will be allowed to do. These all differ by country. On some cruises, you will need to...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Atlanta couple set to sail first cruise since pandemic

ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta couple said they jumped at the opportunity to set sail on the seas as Royal Caribbean launches its first few cruises from North America since the pandemic hit. "As soon as we saw the opportunity to cruise again we jumped at it because that’s our...
Travelmorns.ca

MSC Cruises latest to confirm US summer return

MSC Cruises has become the latest line to confirmed restart plans for cruising from United States, with the first departures set for August. Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Corporation are also preparing to return over the summer. The announcement follows approval from the Centres For Disease Control &...
Florida StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Norwegian Cruise Line plans fully vaccinated cruising, defying Florida governor

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday that it plans to resume cruising from Miami in August with fully vaccinated passengers, a plan that threatens to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' order banning businesses from requiring vaccines. The announcement creates confusion about plans of cruise lines that in recent days have announced diverging strategies for resuming operations — with some planning test voyages, some requiring vaccines and some welcoming people on board with masks and social distancing. Carnival Cruise Line, meanwhile, announced that fully vaccinated voyages will take place from Galveston, Texas. Royal Caribbean is taking the opposite approach — strongly encouraging but not requiring vaccinations and hinting that passengers who cannot prove they are vaccinated will face testing and other "protocols."
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

One Week and 17 More Cruise Ships Confirmed to Sail from U.S. Ports

This past week saw 17 more cruise ships confirmed to sail from U.S. homeports in the immediate future, with restart news dominating the week of June 7. After announcing its return to the U.S. ports with a season in Alaska, Norwegian Cruise Line made more deployment moves this week, confirming the deployment of five ships.
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas arrives to its new home in a Florida first

Royal Caribbean has finally let a Quantum-class ship home port in Florida for the first time with the arrival of Odyssey of the Seas to Port Everglades. The first ship in the line’s innovative class, Quantum of the Seas, debuted in 2016, and it wasn’t until this fifth ship in the Quantum series, that the company decided to let cruise fans in the Sunshine State have easy access.
Travel Weekly

Cruise lines review Scottish sailings amid cruise ban

Cruise lines are reviewing their sailings which include Scottish ports of call after authorities in the country banned passengers from embarking or disembarking. P&O Cruises, Cunard, Saga Cruises and yet-to-launch line Tradewind Voyages said they would assess the situation and make a decision about the itineraries over the coming days.
Fort Lauderdale, FLcruisehive.com

New Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arrives at Homeport

Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship has arrived at her new homeport of Port Everglades, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel arrived in the U.S. for the very first time last week in Port Canaveral. Odyssey of the Seas Arrives Home. After arriving in the U.S....
Public Healthcruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Will Now Test All Passengers Before First Cruise

Royal Caribbean made a change to their health protocols for their first cruise ship that will sail to the Caribbean and Bahamas in 15 months. Royal Caribbean sent out an email today to guests who are boarding Adventure of the Seas in Nassau, Bahamas on Saturday. All passengers will now...
Travelcruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship to Begin Cruises from Nassau This Weekend!

Excitement reigns as we are just days away from a cruise restart from the Bahamas. Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas sailed into the port of Nassau on Tuesday in preparation of what can be reasonably called a significant moment in the restart of cruises in North America. It has...
EconomySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Royal Caribbean announces full summer 2021 US cruise restart

Royal Caribbean International’s top executives unveiled the company’s full summer 2021 cruise schedule, which includes six ships sailing from U.S. cruise ports in Florida and Texas, in addition to two ships in a previously announced Alaska program. “The moment we’ve all been waiting for is HERE!” Vicki Freed, senior vice...
Economycruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Line President Discusses Return to Service

Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy did a live zoom call for travel agents on Wednesday afternoon with Adolfo Perez, the cruise line’s SVP of global sales and trade marketing. Duffy discussed the situation on vaccine requirements and the reasoning behind the decisions, Mardi Gras’ arrival and the latest on...
Travelcruisefever.net

What It’s Like On the First Cruise Ship To Resume Caribbean Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is setting the course for cruising’s triumphant return to the Caribbean with its roundtrip voyages from St. Maarten on Celebrity Millennium. I’m onboard for Cruise Fever for the inaugural cruise, and this landmark sailing certainly has a celebratory feel, marking a long-awaited sense of revitalization for travel and tourism in the Caribbean. Cruising is crucial to the islands, and Celebrity Millennium is visiting Barbados, Aruba and Curacao on this voyage.